Two injured in Amboy Twp. crash

A traffic crash in Amboy Township Tuesday left two people injured, one seriously. The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash which occurred on US 20 west of Assumption.

At approximately 8:51 a.m., a 1989 Granville Motorhome, driven by 67-year-old James Dye of Madison, New York, was eastbound on US 20 near mile post 25. A 2018 Freightliner box truck, driven by 45-year-old Forrest Ream of Hazel Park, Michigan, was traveling west on US 20.

According to the Highway Patrol, Dye attempted to come to a stop for slowed traffic in front of him and could not stop in time. Dye swerved the motorhome off of the right side of the roadway where he overcorrected and traveled left of center striking the 2018 Freightliner head on.

The 1989 Granville Motorhome came to rest in the roadway and the 2018 Freightliner traveled off the right side of the roadway before coming to rest.

Dye was transported to St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center by air ambulance with serious injuries in critical condition. Ream was transported by ground ambulance to Toledo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Both Ream and Dye were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash and impairment was not a factor.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Metamora Fire and EMS, Metamora Fire, Lyons Fire, Swanton EMS, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Department of Transportation and Xpress Towing.