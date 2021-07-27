Lyons hosting annual chicken barbeque

The 62nd Annual Chicken Barbeque is slated for this weekend in Lyons. The northern Fulton County community will have several events to entertain attendees Friday and Saturday at the community park.

Chicken Dinners will be available Saturday starting at 11 a.m. Chicken only will be $7 while dinners will be $10.

Volleyball, softball, and 3-on-3 basketball tournaments are planned. There will also be FFA mini tractor pull and full throttle pulling on Saturday .

More details are available on the Village of Lyons, Ohio Facebook page.