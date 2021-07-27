FCHC hosts health care camps

This summer Fulton County Health Center hosted two free health care camps for students. They were held on June 24 and July 21, 2021.

Each camp included 10 students. These camps are designed to introduce students to healthcare careers, answer questions, widen viewpoints and discuss ways that FCHC can assist a student who is interested in self educating, volunteering or job shadowing.

FCHC has offered this camp 29 times and had 157 students go through in the past 6 years. They consider a privilege to spend time with the future leaders, healers and providers of this community.

Attendees included Jordyn Altman, Sophia Altman, Kirsten Bates, Isaac Clark, Ayden DeGroff, Jolynn and Justine Eis, Ella Hageman, Kaylee Hein, Cameron Hunter, Addison Kiefer, Mya Meck, Mackenzie Mitchey, Lyndsey Pence, Breanna Sauber, Lexa Schuller, Spencer Schwaiger, Emma Seitzinger, Erin Wood and Kelly Wyse.

The next health care camp will be Sunday Oct 17, 2021. Interested students can contact Mary Gautz at gautz@fulhealth.com or 419-330-2695 to request a reservations form. This camp is limited to the first 10 students who reserve.