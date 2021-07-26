COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Miranda Blaylock, Wauseon, vs. Wauseon II LLC doing business c/o Timothy J. Dennis, Wauseon, other civil.

Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Archbold, vs. Connie S. Eberly, Fayette, other civil.

Kim Matthews, Fayette, vs. Colin Matthews, Fayette, domestic violence.

Christine N. Padisak, Delta, vs. Michael J. Padisak, Perrysburg, Ohio, termination of marriage with children.

Jennifer Bricker, Delta, vs. Richard Bricker, Wauseon, termination of marriage with children.

Scott Skiver, Archbold, vs. Elizabeth Baker, Delta, other civil.

American Express National Bank, Sandy, Utah, vs. Geoffrey Robinson, Wauseon, other civil.

Brooke Thatcher, Swanton, vs. Trevor S. Link, Holland, Ohio, domestic violence.

Marriage Licenses

John M. Shriver, 56, Swanton, warehouse, and Sherie L. Collins, 52, Ypsilanti, Mich., retired.

Matthew K. Kusz, 24, Bloomington, Ind., RASS, and Bre Anne M. Briskey, 26, Swanton, student.

Matthew L. Bunke, 44, Archbold, machinist, and Keri Lynn Maxcy, 42, Archbold, student services coordinator.

Lucas B. Rupp, 22, Archbold, insurance agent, and Constance G. Roell, 20, Liberty Center, student.

Paul L. Lorenzen, 68, Swanton, retired, and Vicki L. Ball, 65, Swanton, retired.

Jesse T. Barabas, 22, Liberty Center, general laborer, and Alyssa A. Fehrenbach, 23, Liberty Center, cultivation.

Real Estate Transfers

Tina J. Tedrow to Nickolas and Michelle Cole, 310 Valleywoods Drive, Swanton, $235,000.

Edward D. and Laura E. Strietelmeier to AJS, 207 Lincoln St., Swanton, $155,000.

William J. and Connie S. Trumbull to Michael and Christy L. Johnson, 980 Fairway Lane, Wauseon, $360,000.

Scott P. and Dennis C. Zeigler to Lorin and Tamara Cooper and Dennis C. Ziegler, 421 Church St., Swanton, $79,000.

Lorin and Tamara Cooper and Dennis C. Ziegler to Lorin and Tamara Cooper, 421 Church St., Swanton, $79,000.

Janet K. Gibson to Anthony B. and Erica L. Godsey, trustees, 1339 N. Park Lane, Wauseon, $137,000.

Stacy Lichtenwald to Amy L. Jaramillo and Roberto Estevan, 24390 State Hwy. 2, Archbold, $240,000.

John C. Shiffler to Craig M. Miller, County Road & County Road M, Delta, $150,081.

Faith Evangelical Church to Linda L. McVey, 200 W. Dodge St., Swanton, $55,000.

Jill J. Hojnacki to The City of Wauseon, 420 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, $53,334.

Cathy Beaverson to Adrian Cook, 11265 County Road 16, Wauseon, $225,000.

Terry and Amy Boyers to Janet K. Gibson, 612 N. Fulton St., Wauseon, $85,000.

Georgia Drewes and J. Schnitkey to James L. and Sandra R. Eitniear, 534 Cherry St., Wauseon, $150,000.

William and Deanna Richardson to Brandon M. Heller and Autumn D. Bowerman, 201 Walnut St., Swanton, $175,000.