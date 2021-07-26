Rate of new Fulton County COVID-19 cases increases

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• The number of new COVID-19 cases in Fulton County is increasing.

Nine active cases were reported on Friday in the Fulton County Health Department’s weekly coronavirus report. That’s an increase of five from the previous week.

Fulton County’s cases increased by 18 in the last week, to 4,356 as of Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The total number of hospitalizations was up one to 249. The number of deaths remains at 75.

Overall, the median age of those with positive tests is 45. In the county, 2,362 females and 1,972 males have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Fulton County Health Department no longer provides daily updates due to low case numbers. Daily updates will resume if case numbers increase.

In Lucas County, there have been 43,716 total cases, according to the health department. The Lucas County Health department report 856 deaths in the county while the Ohio Department of Health reports 832.

• Over the last two weeks, the COVID-19 case rate in Fulton County has been 33.2 per 100,000, according to the county health department. That number has been on the increase over the past several weeks.

•The Swanton zip code had the highest case rate in the area over the last two weeks, as it surged above 100. There were 13 cases reported in the zip code for a case rate of 102.7 per 100,000.

The Wauseon zip code has had 6 cases over the last two weeks for a case rate of 67.9 per 100,000.

There were several weeks earlier this summer where zip code specific data was not available from the Ohio Department of Health due to low case numbers.

• According to the Ohio Department of Health, 17,899 Fulton County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That accounts for 42.49% of the total population, with 39.79% having completed the vaccine.

The figures continue to very slowly increase.

Overall in Ohio, 48.88% of residents have received at least the first dose.

In Lucas County, 48.14% have received at least one dose, with 52.95% in Wood County, 45.96% in Henry County, 37.44% in Williams County, and 41.57% in Defiance County.

