OSBA offers workshop for school board candidates

COLUMBUS —The Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) will help school board candidates running for a seat in November understand more about what the role entails.

OSBA will offer five regional Board Candidate Workshops in September. Veteran staff will lead board candidates through a concise and valuable program to help them better understand the everyday roles and responsibilities of school board service as well as the legal aspects of being a board member.

The cost to attend is $50.

The northwest Ohio workshop will be held Sept. 15 at Wood County ESC, Bowling Green, from 6-9 p.m. Board candidatescanregisterfor the workshops onlineatwww.ohioschoolboards.org/workshops or contact OSBA at (614) 540-4000. An on-demand version of the workshop will be availablefor purchase beginning Aug. 9 at www.ohioschoolboards.org/on-demand.

Through its Get on Board campaign, OSBA is encouraging Ohioans from all walks of life to consider serving on their local boards of education. OSBA has created awebsite—www.getonboardohio.org—to answer any questions a citizen might have about qualifications; running a campaign; time commitments; and the roles and responsibilities of school board members.

This year’s general election is Nov. 2. Ohioans wishing to run for a board of education seat must file a nominating petition with their county board of elections by 4 p.m. on Aug. 4. Anyone running for a school board seat must be a U.S.citizen; at least 18 years old; a resident of the school district for at least 30 days preceding the election; and registered to vote in the school district for at least 30 days preceding the election.