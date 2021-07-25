FCCLA members awarded medals

Four County Career Center in Archbold had three students that competed in the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) 2021 National Leadership Conference, which was held virtually. Receiving National Silver Medals are – from left – Daisy Jack of Bryan, Raylynn Miler of Tinora, and Lorelle Hetrick of Fairview. There were over 5,000 members from across the nation competing. Members competed at the district and state levels before they advanced to the national level. Michele Nafziger and Kelli Alspaugh are the FCCLA advisors.

