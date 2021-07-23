FCCC Board of Education meets

The July meeting of the Four County Career Center Board of Education held a meeting Thursday, July 15.

In the treasurer’s report, the board approved:

· June meeting minutes.

· Financial statements and investments for the month of June as presented.

· Appropriation modifications as presented.

· Then and Now certifications as presented.

· Advance funds from the general fund.

· Revised amounts for advances over fiscal year end.

· Ratify the 2021-22 insurance coverage.

In the Superintendent’s Report, the board accepted and/or approved the following items:

· Retirement date of May Jane Kline from June 30, 2021, to May 31, 2021.

· Extended days for Madisen Morlock, Ag Satellite instructor at Ayersville.

· Payment for additional grading time during summer school for Kim Kinsman and Matt Zwyer.

· Adult Education employees as presented.

· Agreement with Promedica Defiance Regional Hospital to provide Behavioral Health Services as part of the Wellness Grant.

· Agreement to share the costs of Behavioral Health Services with Archbold Area Schools.

· 2021-22 service agreement with Ayersville Local Schools for bus transportation to the Suspension Center.

· The use of Blizzard Bags/online lessons for the 2021-22 school year.

· The 2021-22 student handbook.

· The Four County cafeteria prices for the 2021-22 school year.

· OSBA Delegate, Brian Baker and alternate, Marci Bruns.

The next scheduled meeting involving members of the Four County Career Center Board of Education will be the Records Commission Meeting, Thursday, Aug. 19, at 6:15 p.m., followed by the regular August Board of Education meeting at 6:30 p.m.