WESTERN DISTRICT COURT

Devin Jones, Toledo, Ohio, speed, $195.

Jaelyn Rufenacht, Archbold, improper backing, $195.

Evaan Dominique, Archbold, speed, $140.

Caleb Smith, Grand Rapids, Ohio, safety belt, $86.

Brian Kenney, Toledo, Ohio, speed, $140.

Janet Lindemulder, Perrysburg, Ohio, assured clear distance, $195.

Trevor Toman, Fayette, failure to register, confine dog, no dog tag, $276.

Connor Hockenberry, Napoleon, possession of marijuana, $158.

Cody Dunlap, Wauseon, possession of marijuana, $242.

Corrine Morris-Koch, Wauseon, suspended driver’s license, $293, no violations of law for two years.

Jerry Cannon Jr., Tacoma, Wash., resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, $342.

Collin Pike, Napoleon, speed, $93.

Marsha Russell, Archbold, attempted assault, $308 plus costs, mental health aftercare, no violations of law for two years.

Austin Toadvine, Delta, wrongful entrustment, $218.

William Schermbeck, Toledo, Ohio, criminal trespass, $83, no violations of law for two years.

Emily Gomez, Wauseon, speed, $140.

Kristina Payne, Wauseon, no driver’s license, $387 plus costs, driver’s license within 180 days, no violations of law for two years.

Bradley Golembiewski, Napoleon, speed, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, safety belt, $655, drivers’ intervention program, license suspended one year, no violations of law prior to July 14, 2021.

Associated Eye Care Inc., Toledo, Ohio, vs. Chrystal Campbell, Archbold, $370.07.

Onemain Financial Group LLC, Evansville, Ind., vs. Sandra Bedsole, Wauseon, $3,496.89.