Wauseon Board shown design for proposed football stadium naming

At Monday’s Wauseon Board of Education meeting, Rick Stidham introduced the design of a sign proposing naming the school district’s football stadium at Harmon Field “Larry Fruth Stadium.” Stidham presented two designs for a sign to be placed at the location.

The proposal to rename the stadium is being pushed by former Wauseon football player Bart Graf, now of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. In a Zoom presentation from his home at a May school board meeting, Graf said he has created a petition to honor Fruth, who led Wauseon’s football team from 1959-83.

Fruth, vice president of the Wauseon school board, was not present at Monday’s meeting.

Recalling Fruth’s dedication to the job, Graf told the school board the way Fruth and other coaches “helped shape our lives and made us the men who we are today. Harmon Field needs to have the name of the greatest and winningest football coach in school history next to its name somehow. That place will always be Coach Fruth Stadium to me. He took pride in that field for 24 years, and he taught us that same pride.”

The proposal will be voted on at the Aug. 9 Board of Education meeting. Records from the stadium’s past ownership stipulate that “Harmon Field” has to remain as a portion of the field’s name.

In personnel matters, motions were approved for: the Rachel Wixey and Associates substitute list; the resignation of Kyle Storrer as the middle school sixth grade ELA teacher; one-year certificated contracts to Jordan Wilkinson as the middle school sixth grade ELA teacher and to Rebekah Cales as fourth grade teacher; one-year limited classified contracts to Kathryan Thatcher as middle school three-hour cook and Jodi Frank as primary school preschool aide; Lucas Schang as substitute bus driver; Matt Mennetti as substitute van driver; one-year limited supplemental contracts to Michelle Eberle – primary school LPDC building rep, Amber Fryzel – middle school LPDC building rep, Jessica Gerig – elementary school Student Council, Ami Richer – high school LPDC building rep, and Jill Welch – elementary school LPDC building rep; one-year limited supplemental contracts to Todd Gype and Walter Smith as junior high football coaches; volunteer coaches Aaron Harris, Zane Krall, and Blake Pitzen – wrestling, Brendan Wilson – high school football, and Kyle Wilson, assistant football coach; and Kaylee Poorman as student pool worker.

The appointments may be dependent upon clean background checks.

Other motions approved included: the 2021-22 student handbooks, and the 2021-22 bus routes, with changes made as needed.

The board entered executive session to discuss consideration of employment of an employee. No action was taken.

Former Wauseon football players are petitioning to change the name of the district’s stadium to honor former football coach Larry Fruth. The school board will vote on it Aug. 9. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/07/web1_20210719_180433.jpg Former Wauseon football players are petitioning to change the name of the district’s stadium to honor former football coach Larry Fruth. The school board will vote on it Aug. 9. David J. Coehrs | AIM Media Midwest