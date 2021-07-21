HC3 presents annual awards

On Tuesday, June 8, Healthy Choices Caring Communities (HC3) presented their annual awards during a virtual celebration. HC3 is a community coalition comprised of the people of Fulton County from youth to parents, from law enforcement to schools, from business owners to media; together we work towards decreasing underage substance use in our young people.

The first awards presented were the 2020-21 YAC Member of the Year award. YAC members were asked to submit recommendations for member of the year based on whom they thought offered the best overall contribution to the group’s success. This year’s awards recognize two exceptional YAC members, who are also local Evergreen High School seniors, Corryn Willson and Emily Eckhardt.

Corryn has been a committed and valuable YAC member for the past four years of YAC membership, joining the Leadership Board and attending outside events and trainings. Her dedication and attention to detail has been a great addition to the team.

Emily has been a creative and versatile member of the group for four years, joining the leadership board and volunteering in many areas of our group, from co-hosting a workshop on meme’s, to taking pictures, and even helping to lead our communication team. Emily has been a unique, focused and dependable member of the group and while we are sorry to see her go, we are excited for her future.

Coalition Chair Britney Ward then took the opportunity to recognize the 2020-21 Coalition Member of the Year, Four County ADAMhs Board – Bethany Shirkey. This award is given annually to members of the HC3 coalition who have demonstrated exemplary service for the coalition and the community.

Bethany has faithfully represented her organization and her clients for many years on the coalition. “We are exceedingly thankful that Bethany has tirelessly given of her time, energy and expertise to help us to gain a better understanding of the youth substance use issues in our community and how we might work together as a community to prevent and reduce these issues,” the award announcement said.

The 2020-21 Coalition Champion of the Year awards were also presented during the HC3 celebration. Coalition champions are those individuals or organizations who do not attend coalition meetings but who go “above and beyond” to support a specific strategy or coalition event.

This year, five Coalition Champions of the Year were chosen for all the work done to plan, implement, and evaluate the virtual youth summit. These champions include Evergreen MS – Amanda Brehm, Delta MS – Sarah Furstenau, Archbold MS – Jan Lindsay, Wauseon MS – Kaitlin Szozda, and Youth Prevention Coordinator – Sylvania Community Action Team: Connie White. Each went above and beyond in sharing ideas, expertise, and time as the virtual summit for middle school youth was planned.

Meeting for HC3 are held the second Tuesday of each month, at noon. Contact HC3’s Program Director, Beth Thomas at 419-337-0915 or by email at HC3Partnership@gmail.com with any questions.

Bethany Shirkey https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/07/web1_Four-County-ADAMhs-Board-Bethany-Shirkey.jpg Bethany Shirkey Jan Lindsay https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/07/web1_AMS-Jan-Lindsay.jpg Jan Lindsay Kaitlin Szozda https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/07/web1_WMS-Kaitlin-Szozda.jpg Kaitlin Szozda Connie White https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/07/web1_Sylvania-Community-Action-Team-Connie-White.jpg Connie White Amanda Brehm https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/07/web1_EMS-Amanda-Brehm.jpg Amanda Brehm Sarah Furstenau https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/07/web1_DMS-Sarah-Furstenau.jpg Sarah Furstenau Youth Advisory Council Members Corryn Willson and Emily Eckhardt. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/07/web1_Youth-Advisory-Council-Members-Corryn-Willson-and-Emily-Eckhardt.jpg Youth Advisory Council Members Corryn Willson and Emily Eckhardt. Photo provided