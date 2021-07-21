Wauseon schools release FAQ about levy

The Wauseon Board of Education is banking on a widely-distributed five-page “Frequently Asked Questions” guide to spread information about the school district’s proposed five-year, 2% income tax levy scheduled for the Nov. 6 ballot.

The FAQ sheets directly explain the school district’s need to raise at least $4,017,685 annually to provide for current expenses and permanent improvements. Related tax information presented for community members is drawn directly from the Ohio Department of Taxation website.

The FAQ provides information on district and earned income taxes, the eligibility of credit, how the income tax will be paid, and what it will cost residents, among other facts. It also compares the income taxes of other area school districts and explains the income tax’s effect on senior citizens.

Subtitles include: “How Much Will This 2% Levy Cost Me?” and “How Does the School District Income Tax Affect Farmers?” The 2% income tax revenue will be divided so that 1.75% covers current school district expenses, and 0.25% will provide permanent improvements to the school district. The income tax would take effect Jan. 1, 2022.

Presently on the school district’s website, and to be highlighted in the school district’s August TRIBUNE newsletter, the FAQ presentation was shared by Armstrong and Fleming with the Four County Farm Bureau on Tuesday, and will be discussed Aug. 18 at the Fulton County Senior Center. It may also be available at parent open houses at the district’s school buildings.

“Put together very well,” school board member Rick Stidham commented on Monday.

Armstrong said he and Fleming will meet with any public group to discuss the income tax proposal. They attempted four community meetings in convenient areas around the city to discuss the proposal but only one person attended any of them.

To bolster the spread of the information, Superintendent Troy Armstrong and Treasurer Dave Fleming are willing to discuss it at length with civic groups and organizations, and with residents in meets at the district’s school auditoriums.

“If anybody has questions, don’t ever hesitate to send them my way,” Fleming said at a school board meeting held Monday. “The more people I can get in front of me to show them this presentation – virtually every person I’ve done this with, when they walk away they’re like, ‘This is a no-brainer.’”

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

