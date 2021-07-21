Sauder Village to celebrate women’s suffrage

The women’s suffrage movement was a nearly 100-year fight to win the right for women to vote. On Saturday, July 24, Sauder Village in Archbold will celebrate the ratification of the 19th Amendment with a march down Main Street, a performance of “Rally,” and a special exhibit about the history of women’s suffrage.

Guests can make sashes, participate in the march, and hear stories about women of impact in the 1920s.

“The ratification of the 19th Amendment on August 18, 1920 has a long and complicated history,” said Kim Krieger, public relations manager. “While we were not able to host this event in 2020 for the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote, we felt it was such an important part of our history that we made plans to celebrate in 2021. In cooperation with the League of Women Voters of Northwest Ohio, we are pleased to be hosting this special event to celebrate women’s suffrage.”

On Saturday, July 24, representatives from the League of Women Voters will be in the Welcome Center lobby to share information and provide an opportunity for people to register to vote. At the District 16 School guests can make sashes and rosettes to wear throughout the day. At 1:30 p.m., guests, actors, and league members will gather to march up the 1920s Main Street to the bandstand, where members of the Glacity Theatre Collective will present “Rally,” an outdoor reenactment of a 1920s era women’s rally at approximately 2 p.m.

Thanks to the Ohio Humanities Council, Sauder Village will also be hosting the special exhibit “Ohio Women Vote: 100 Years of Change.” Designed by Ohio History Connection staff, this 12-panel exhibit tells the story of Ohio women from varied backgrounds who participated in the early days of the suffrage movement before the Civil War through the present day. Quotes from articles, speeches, books, letters, and oral history interviews allow the women to speak in their own voices.

Stories about women of impact will also be shared in many of the homes and shops throughout the Historic Village. From Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton to Alice Paul, Maggie Lena Walker and many others, guests will have an opportunity to hear stories about many women of significance in the 1920s.

“At the Rally for Women event we will be remembering and celebrating the efforts of so many brave and strong women, who fought for women’s suffrage and continue to fight for democracy and voter rights today,” said Judy Kehrle, League of Women Voters member. “It is important to remind people that women’s suffrage was a hard and long fought battle. We were not ‘given’ or ‘granted’ the right to vote. Our grandmothers and great-grandmothers obtained that right for us through a decades-long struggle.”

For more information, call 800-590-9755 or visit www.saudervillage.org.