Midwest Geobash back at Fulton County Fairgrounds

The Midwest Geobash will return to the Fulton County Fairgrounds this week after a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 16th annual event will be held Wednesday through Sunday.

Local residents can simply come to the fairgrounds at any time to get involved. There’s a full list of activities published on the Midwest Geobash website, www.midwestgeobash.org.

There is no charge to attend, although some activities, such as the treasure hunt, do have a cost to participate.

The theme of this year’s bash is “GoldenCache (Spies). Over 1,700 people are expected to attend.

The first Midwest Geobash was in 2005, at Harrison Lake State Park in Fayette. with at least 450 in attendance. It then moved to Michigan for one year, and Indiana for two, before being held at the Fulton County Fairgrounds for the first time in 2009. The Midwest Geobash has been held at the fairgrounds ever since, and became the permanent home in 2012.

