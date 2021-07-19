COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Gene R. Schaffner, Fayette, vs. John E. Horne, Alvordton, Ohio, other civil.

Louis A. Wallace, Napoleon, vs. E&J Demark Inc., Wauseon, worker’s compensation.

Atlantic Specialty Insurance, Minneapolis, Minn., vs. Tamara Sweidan, Toledo, Ohio, other civil.

Philip R. Hodges, Wauseon, vs. Molly E. Musial, Toledo, Ohio, dissolution of marriage without children.

Carl S. Dollarhide, Archbold, vs. Connie S. Dollarhide, Toledo, Ohio, termination of marriage without children.

Kaela Klever, Delta, vs. Victoria Stevenson, Toledo, Ohio, other civil.

Carrie J. Yeary, Delta, vs. James C. Yeary, Bloomdale, Ohio, dissolution of marriage with children.

Christopher J. Eisenhauer, Archbold, vs. Nya M. Walentowski, Phoenix, Ariz., termination of marriage with children.

Dean D. Brick, Swanton, vs. David A. Baker, Swanton, other civil.

Marriage Licenses

Chandler Michael J. Sanford, 25, Lyons, self-employed, and Hannah N. Machacek, 23, Lyons, teacher.

Corey E. Taft, 30, Delta, Tech 3, and Sarah E. Warner, 29, Delta, assistant supervisor.

Timothy J. Schieber, 33, Swanton, general laborer, and Dezarae N. Langwell, 24, Swanton, general laborer.

Timothy A. Clymer, 63, Lyons, sales, and Bonnie S. Marcis, 62, Lyons, self-employed.

Joseph D. Peebles, 27, Lyons, factory worker, and Kayla E. Seigneur, 25, Swanton, EMT.

Real Estate Transfers

Irvin G. Frank to Merrill G. II and Nancy J. Sams, 657 W. Elm St., Wauseon, $72,000.

Marcy J. Keefer, trustee, to Doug Howard Building Co. LLC, 111 Peachtree Lane, Swanton, $29,900.

Gorham Enterprises LLC to Glenn L. and Debra S. Rowe, 106 E. Gross St., Fayette, $55,900.

Jeffrey A. Leininger, successor trustee, to Elba I. Medina, trustee, 105 Rosewood Court, Archbold, $205,000.

Charles J. Lantz to Aimeth Guadalupe Rosillo Davis and Manuel Rosillo Calderon, 4457 County Road 19, Wauseon, $40,000.

Shawn LLC to MMG Fayette Inc., 414 E. Main St., 418 E. Main St., Fayette, $210,000.

Kenneth J. Pheils to Breana Seabold, 9908 State Hwy. 6, Swanton, $176,600.

Matthew R. Zeunen to Aubrey Maneval, 1873 County Road 4, Swanton, 100,000.

Daniel S. and Vickie L. and Frank L. Shirey to Vickie L. Shirey, 704 Murbach St., Archbold, $66,666.

Lucinda G. Wolverton to Haden M. Aldrich and Charlondra M. Rawson, 129 Parkside Drive, Swanton, $190,000.

Jeff Foote to Amy L. Wenner, 8296 County Road FG, Delta, $125,000.

Everett E. and Sandra K. Neville to Kylee A. O’Neil, 800 Fernwood St., Delta, $135,000.

Marilyn J. Radulski to Eric M. Slink, 111 Parkside, Swanton, $150,000.

Richard Fuller to Marcy Keefer, 1932 County Road E, Swanton, $37,485.