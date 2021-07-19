Deadline to enter Nov. election nears

The deadline to file to appear on the ballot in the November 2 general election is nearing. Interested candidates and those looking to place issues on the ballot have until Aug. 4 at 4 p.m.

It will be a busy year for local elections, as council members, township trustees, and school board members will all be decided. Several local issues are also slated to appear on ballots.

Among Fulton County villages, Archbold and Delta will elect three council members, while the others will have four seats up for grabs.

Wauseon City Council will have three seats decided and due to the possibility of a primary, the candidates needed to file by Feb. 3. Filing to run were incumbents Steve Schneider and Harold Stickley, along with Sarah Heising, who was recently approved by Council to fill the seat of Jeff Stiriz.

All townships in Fulton County will have two seats decided.

For boards of education, Pike-Delta-York and Fayette will each have two seats on the ballot, while the others in Fulton County will have three. Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center Board members in even numbered districts will also be on the ballot.

Potential candidates may pick up petition packets from the Board of Elections office prior to the deadline or print them off of the board’s website.

Several issues have already been submitted to the Board of Elections for inclusion on the November ballot. Among them are new taxes for the Wauseon and Pettisville school districts.

Wauseon is seeking a new 2% income tax. Of the total, 1.75% would be used for operating expenses and 0.25% for permanent improvements.

Pettisville will place a five-year 2.5-mill permanent improvement levy on the ballot. Included on the proposed levy’s list of priorities is a new school bus, purchasing updated classroom technology through the One-to-One Computer Initiative, and replacing aging textbooks to reflect current technology.

Also, the Swanton Board of Education has begun the process of putting a substitute levy on the ballot but it has not yet been finalized by the Board.

Candidates and issues will not be certified by the Board of Elections for the ballot until after the Aug. 4 deadline.