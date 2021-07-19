Road closures, delays continue

Road work will continue to cause some route changes by area residents, with closures and delays planned.

Lane restrictions continue on U.S. 20A around Delta and now in Wauseon. The road is being resrufaced between State Route 109 and County Road 10 and also between State Route 109 and County Road 3 near Swanton.

In Wauseon there will be some lane and shoulder restrictions at the U.S. 20A intersection with State Route 108 for signal replacement.

Work also continues on County Road C in eastern Fulton County. It is closing in segments between State Route 109 and County Road 3. It is anticipated the entire project will be complete by mid-September, weather permitting.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has also announced two new closures.

State Route 127 is closed between U.S. 20 and Territorial Road in the Fayette area through Aug. 2 for culvert repair.

Beginning July 26, State Route 108 will be closed between County Road A and County Road D. Pavement repairs will close the road until the estimated completion date of Aug. 16.

This project will eventually extend to Elm Street in Wauseon.

Also on 108, lane restrictions will be possible between U.S 20 and the Michigan state line for chip sealing the week of July 26-30.

The Fulton County Engineer’s Office has announced that County Road 17-3 will be closed from County J to County Road K through July 22 for culvert replacements.