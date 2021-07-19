Four COVID cases reported in Fulton Co.

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Four active cases were reported over the weekend in the Fulton County Health Department’s weekly coronavirus report.

Fulton County’s cases increased by 5 in the last week, to 4,338 as of Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The total number of hospitalizations and deaths remained unchanged at 248 and 75, respectively.

Overall, the median age of those with positive tests is 45. In the county, 2,358 females and 1,967 males have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Fulton County Health Department no longer provides daily updates due to low case numbers. Daily updates will resume if case numbers increase.

In Lucas County, there have been 43,570 total cases, according to the health department. The Lucas County Health department report 856 deaths in the county while the Ohio Department of Health reports 830.

• Over the last two weeks, the COVID-19 case rate in Fulton County has been around 20 per 100,000.

After several weeks with zip code specific data available from the Ohio Department of Health due to low case numbers, there is now one point of information. The Swanton zip code has had 6 cases over the last two weeks for a case rate of 47.4 per 100,000.

Cases were also reported in the Wauseon and Delta zip codes, but numbers were so low that exact amount was not given.

• According to the Ohio Department of Health, 17,749 Fulton County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That accounts for 42.13% of the total population, with 39.51% having completed the vaccine.

The figures continue to slowly increase.

Overall in Ohio, 48.45% of residents have received at least the first dose.

In Lucas County, 47.67% have received at least one dose, with 52.55% in Wood County, 45.56% in Henry County, 37.11% in Williams County, and 41.2% in Defiance County.

Share your information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

