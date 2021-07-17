School supply distribution slated

Neighbors Helping Neighbors, a distribution of school supplies for students in grades K-8, will be held July 29-31 at Miami Shelter House in Reighard Park, Wauseon.

Freewill donations will be accepted not are not required.

Appointments are required. The days and times are: Thursday and Friday, July 29-30, 4-8 p.m., and Saturday, July 31, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

The supplies are based on Wauseon and Delta school district supply lists. The event is sponsored by a partnership of local churches.

To make an appointment, visit www.tinyurl.com/WauseonNHN2021.

For questions, call 419-335-3686.