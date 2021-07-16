Decorate your bike and join a parade

The Wauseon Bicycle Club invites kids of all ages to the Wauseon Farmers’ Market on Saturday, July 17, to decorate their bikes and trikes for the Wauseon Kiddie Parade and/the Grand Homecoming Parade.

Sponsored by the Wauseon Congregational United Church of Christ, free supplies and assistance will be provided 8:30 a.m.-noon to create your special parade bicycle or tricycle.

The Kiddie Parade will be held Thursday, July 22, a 6 p.m. Those wishing to participate can gather with their bikes and trikes after 5:15 p.m. behind the Wauseon Bicycle Club banner at a preset area by the Fulton County Courthouse.

Those wishing to participate in the Grand Homecoming Parade on Saturday, July 24, at 11 a.m. with their bike or trike will gather at South Park beginning at 10:15 a.m.

For questions, contact Pastor Kerr at 419-335-5571 or leave a message at wauseondowntown@gmail.com.