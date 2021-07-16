Guest artist Philip Kolb will be featured in a free outdoor Wauseon Homecoming concert on the Gospel Stage on Saturday, July 24, at 8 p.m. The stage will be located on West Elm Street by the Congregational United Church of Christ, which is sponsoring the event. Bring a lawn chair or use one supplied by the church. In the event of rain, the concert will be moved into the sanctuary.

