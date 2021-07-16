‘Hamilton’ headlines Broadway is Back in Toledo series

TOLEDO – Broadway in Toledo has announced “The Broadway is Back in Toledo Series” beginning this fall, headlined by “Hamilton” in 2022, at the Stranahan Theater.

Season ticket-holders for the previously announced shows will retain their same seats for the rescheduled dates.

The series includes the following national touring productions:

“Anastasia,” Nov. 4-7. This show transports the audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat.

“An Officer and a Gentleman,” Dec. 2-5. Based on the original screenplay by Douglas Day Stewart, whose personal experience as a naval officer candidate inspired one of the highest grossing films of all time, the book for the musical is a new adaptation by Tony Award nominee Dick Scanlan. Zack Mayo’s got smarts and a body built for U.S. Navy pilot boot camp, but he also has too much swagger, until he meets a drill sergeant who’s determined to drill his arrogance out of him. It isn’t until tragedy befalls a fellow candidate that Zack learns the importance of love and friendship, and finds the courage to be his best self and win the heart of the woman he loves.

“Come from Away,” Jan. 4-9. This New York Times Critics’ Pick takes you into the heart of the true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them.

“Hamilton,” Aug. 23-Sept. 4, 2022. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, the musical has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theater — a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education. With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, “Hamilton” is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony, Grammy and Olivier awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and a special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

Other shows:

“Rain — A Tribute to the Beatles,” Oct. 21-22. In celebration of the anniversary of Abbey Road, Rain will bring the greatest hits of this epic recording to life, in addition to all early Beatles favorites. This mind-blowing performance takes you back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a note-for-note theatrical event that is “the next best thing to seeing the Beatles” (Associated Press).

“Million Dollar Quartet Christmas,” Dec. 15. Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley come together again to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. Sun Records, now donned with a Christmas tree, garland and mistletoe, rings with the sounds of the season and the chart toppers that made these four famous. Follow along with the gang’s antics through Christmas past, present and future.

“Waitress,” Feb. 17-20. Meet Jenna, a waitress and pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as “The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie” and “Betrayed By My Eggs Pie.” When a baking contest — and an encounter with someone new — show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it.

“The Simon and Garfunkel Story, March 16. Using state-of-the-art video projection, photos and original film footage, the show features a full live band performing all their hits, including “Mrs. Robinson” (featured in the 1967 film “The Graduate”), “Cecilia,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water” and “Homeward Bound.” The immersive concert-style show chronicles the journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the ‘60s to their dramatic split in 1970. It culminates with “The Concert in Central Park” reunion in 1981.

“Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show,” May 31-June 1. A powerful and stirring reinvention of this beloved favorite, celebrated for its Grammy award-winning score and the energy and passion of its Irish and international dance.

Season tickets start at $179. Season members receive the best seats at locked-in prices before tickets go on sale to the public, as well as priority access to additional tickets, premium seating, easy exchanges and lost ticket insurance. For more information, visit BroadwayinToledo.com or call 419-381-8851.