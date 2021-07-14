Buy local at Wauseon tent sale

The Wauseon Chamber of Commerce’s annual Buy Local Tent Sale is slated for Thursday and Friday in the ACE Plaza parking lot. The hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.

Lunch will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each day. Thursday will feature the State Bank Food Truck with grilled hotdogs and hamburgers and Friday Ryan’s Restaurant and Catering will be serving grilled brats and burgers with two sides.

The sale is said to feature the lowest prices of the year with up to 50% off some items. Other features include a bounce house and a visit from the Humane Society.

Participating businesses and organizations include: A Touch of Magnolia Boutique, Ace Hardware, All in One Sales and Service, Anytime Fitness, Chief Supermarket, Don’s Chevy, Buick-GMC, and Hummer , Fulton County Humane Society, Grieser Interiors, Junk & Disorderly, Key Elements Comics, Museum of Fulton County, Passion 4 Fashion Boutique, Special Grounds Coffee/Sara’s Garden, Sauder Village, Shaw’s Clothing, and The Sports Place at Ace.

