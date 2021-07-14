Seven active COVID-19 cases in Fulton County

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• The Fulton County Health Department reported Monday that there are 7 active COVID-19 cases in the county.

The health department is currently giving weekly updates. If Fulton County sees an increase of cases to greater than 10 per week, they will resume daily data reporting.

Overall, the county has had 4,334 cases as of Tuesday, according to the Ohio Department of Health. There have been 75 deaths and 248 hospitalizations.

The case rate for the county is 16.6 per 100,000. Overall in Ohio it is 19.2 per 100,000.

The median age for reported COVID-19 cases is 45. There have been 2,355 females and 1,966 males with a positive test reported.

Lucas County had 43,509 cases and 830 deaths as of Tuesday. Defiance County had 4,343 cases and 99 deaths, Williams County 3,530 cases and 78 deaths, and Henry County 2,752 cases and 67 deaths.

Ohio has had 1,114,835 cases as of Tuesday. Statewide, there have been 61,008 hospitalizations and 8,366 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease, as of Tuesday’s update.

There have been 20,411 deaths of Ohioans reported through Tuesday.

• A COVID-19 vaccine clinic for those 12-18 years of age will be held Thursday at the Fulton County Health Department, 606 S. Shoop Ave. The hours are 2-6 p.m.

Appointments can be made on the health department website, www.fultoncountyhealthdept.com. Walk-ins are also welcome.

• The number of COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio on Tuesday is higher than the 21-day average. There were 344 new cases reported Tuesday, while the 21-day average of new cases was 260.

Hospitalizations and ICU admissions in Ohio were also higher than the 21-day average.

• Share your local COVID-19 related information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/07/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-2.jpg