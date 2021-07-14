Electric, cooling help available for summer

The Ohio Development Services Agency and Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission will help income-eligible Ohioans stay cool during the summer months.

The Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying an electric bill, purchase an air conditioning unit or fan, or pay for central air conditioning repairs. The program runs throuth Sept. 30.

Appointments can be held over the phone or in-person. To schedule an appointment call, 419-219-4641 or visit www.nocac.org/emergency-services

Clients need to bring copies of the following documents to their appointment: copies of their most recent energy bills; a full list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member; proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members; proof of disability, if applicable; physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health if there isn’t a household member over the age of 60.

The Summer Crisis Program assists income-eligible households with a household member – 60 years or older- or households that can provide physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health, have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 12 months, have a disconnect notice, have been shut off, or are trying to establish new service on their electric bill, or require air conditioning.

Eligible households can receive up to $500 if they are a customer of a regulated utility, or $800 if they are a customer of unregulated utilities such as electric cooperatives and municipal utilities. The assistance is applied to their utility bill, and/or to purchase an air conditioning unit or fan, and/or pay for central air conditioning repairs. Ohioans must have a gross income at or below 175% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines to qualify for assistance. For a family of four the annual income must be at or below $46,375.

For more information about the features of the Summer Crisis Program locally, contact Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission at 419-337-8601. Additional information can be found at www.energyhelp.ohio.gov or by calling 800- 282-0880.