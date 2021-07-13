Area students earn university honors

The following local residents were recently honored by their respective college or university.

Ohio Northern University: Dean’s List – Hannah Rubel, Swanton; Aaron Rupp, Pettisville; Graduate – Catherine Doseck, Swanton.

Bluffton University: Dean’s List – Kelly Bilen, Archbold; Eli Grieser, Wauseon; Dean’s List with Distinction – Syd Cobb, Archbold; Elijah Zimmerman, Archbold; Danielle King, Wauseon; Megan King, Wauseon; Jamie Lawrence, Wauseon.

Spring Arbor University: Dean’s List – Rebekah Holsopple, Gabrielle Nafziger, Macey Rupp, Junior Trevor Rupp, Archbold; Briley Rupp, Wauseon.

Miami University: President’s List – Asia Gensch, Lyons; Lucas Yoder, Archbold; Lauren Miller, Archbold; Katie Short, Fayette; Olivia LeRoux, Swanton; Dean’s List – Cameron Collins, Archbold; Hannah Prentiss, Lyons.