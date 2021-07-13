Mishka named Public Company Accounting Oversight Board Scholar

Allison Mishka, a student in the Schmidthorst College of Business at Bowling Green State University (BGSU), has been selected as a Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) Scholar and will receive a scholarship in the amount of $10,000 for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Mishka, a Swanton High School graduate, earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration specializing in Accounting from BGSU in May 2021. She graduated summa cum laude and with University Honors. During her undergraduate education, she completed audit internships at Plante Moran and the Auditor of the State of Ohio’s office. She is returning to BGSU in fall 2021 to earn her Master of Accountancy degree.

The PCAOB is a nonprofit corporation established by Congress to oversee the audits of public companies in order to protect investors and further the public interest in the preparation of informative, accurate, and independent audit reports. Since 2011, the PCAOB has administered a scholarship program for undergraduate and graduate accounting students enrolled in accredited U.S. colleges and universities. The PCAOB Scholars Program is mandated by the Sarbanes-Oxley Act and is funded through monetary penalties collected as part of PCAOB enforcement actions.

The scholarship is awarded through a nomination process. All U.S. colleges and universities that are regionally accredited and AACSB accredited with respect to accounting or business programs are eligible to nominate a student.

“I am honored to have been nominated and selected for such a prestigious award,” said Mishka. I am grateful for all of the opportunities that BGSU and the Accounting Department have provided me, and I am excited to continue my education at the Schmidthorst College of Business this fall!”

“On behalf of the Accounting Department, we are very proud of Allison,” said Terence Pitre, Associate Professor and Chair of the Accounting and Information Systems Department. “The PCAOB scholarship is one of the most prestigious and well-known awards an accounting student can earn, and it could not have gone to a more deserving student.”