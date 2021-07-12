Six COVID cases reported in Fulton County over last week

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Fulton County’s cases increased by 6 in the last week, to 4,333 as of Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The total number of hospitalizations remained 248 and deaths at 75.

The Fulton County Health Department no longer provides daily updates due to low case numbers. Daily updates will resume if case numbers increase.

In Lucas County, there have been 43,492 total cases, according to the health department. There were three deaths in the last week, with the total at 859.

• Over the last two weeks, the COVID-19 case rate in Fulton County has been 18.8 per 100,000. No zip code specific date was available from the Ohio Department of Health due to low case numbers.

The rate is 14.1 in Lucas County.

• According to the Ohio Department of Health, 17,653 Fulton County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That accounts for 41.91% of the total population, with 39.24% having completed the vaccine.

Overall in Ohio, just over 48% of residents have received at least the first dose.

In Lucas County, 47.36% have received at least one dose, with 52.33% in Wood County, 45.29% in Henry County, 36.92% in Williams County, and 40.96% in Defiance County.

• A vaccine clinic will be held at the Fulton County Health Department on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Johnson and Johnson and Pfizer vaccines will be offered. Walk-ins are welcome.

Share your information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/07/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-1.jpg