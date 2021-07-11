Fulton Co. real estate taxes due soon

Fulton County real estate tax bills for the second half of 2020 are due July 20. Taxes paid after the due date will accrue a penalty of 5% if paid within 10 days and 10% thereafter.

The tax statements were mailed out on June 4. The tax amounts are available on the auditor section of the county website, www.fultoncountyoh.com, or by calling the office.

Taxpayers who have not received a tax statement and do not have an escrow account, are asked to call the treasurer’s office at 419-337-9252. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Online payments can be made at www.fultoncountyoh.com. If paying by credit card or debit card there is a convenience fee.