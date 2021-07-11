Museum holding murder mystery

A scream in the night, bloody footprints, and a museum full of artifacts.

Love a good mystery? Grab your friends, become the detective, and follow the clues to solve the Murder at the Museum, an interactive event Saturday, July 24, at 4 p.m., at the Museum of Fulton County, 8848 State Hwy. 108, in Wauseon.

Prepaid reservations are required, and tickets for this event are $20 per person and can be purchased online at museumoffultoncounty.org or by calling 419-337-7922.

This program is brought to you by the Museum of Fulton County which features the permanent exhibit “Preserving the Past, Embracing the Present, and Making the Future,” The Legacy Shop, and special exhibits and events.