A water boil advisory has been issued in the Village of Fayette.

A repair has been completed, but a boil advisory must be issued for 48 hours. It will last until Tuesday at 2 a.m.

Residents impacted including those living on W. Main Street, west of Maple Street; and those living on S. Maple Street, College Street and Walnut Street.

The boil advisory is due to a loss of pressure. The Village of Fayette has no evidence at this time that the public water system is contaminated.