Sylvania man injured in Swanton crash

A Sylvania motorcyclist was injured in a crash in Swanton on Saturday. The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating the crash that occurred on Airport Highway at Waterville Swanton Road, at approximately 11:50 a.m.

A Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by Matthew O’Connell, 26, of Sylvania, was traveling east on Airport Highway, while a Dodge Caravan, operated by Mary Kihslinger, 79, of Toledo, was traveling west on Airport Highway.

According to the Highway Patrol, Kihslinger performed a left turn at the intersection to travel south on Waterville Swanton Road (State Route 64) when her vehicle was struck by O’Connell’s motorcycle.

O’Connell was ejected from the motorcycle. He was transported by Lifeflight to St. Vincent Medical Center with serious injuries.

Kihslinger was not injured.

O’Connell was not wearing a helmet, authorities said. Ms. Kihslinger was wearing her seat belt.

Speed is believed to be a factor in this crash. Impairment is not believed to be a factor.

No charges have been filed at this time. The roadway was closed for approximately two hours.

The crash remains under investigation.