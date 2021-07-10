German Lutheran Heritage hosts speaker

Following months of inactivity due to the coronavirus pandemic, German Luthran Heritage will present a meeting July 18 featuring inspirational speaker Truce Leaders.

Orphaned in Holland at the end of World War II, Leaders will discuss her life’s hardships, leading to an American citizenship.

The meeting begins at 2 p.m. at the Lutheran Social Services building on State Highway 66, five miles south of Archbold. The meeting is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

Visit the German Lutheran Heritage of Northwest Ohio Facebook page.