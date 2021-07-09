COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Samantha Balenbaugh, Delta, vs. Thomas Lytle, Wauseon, domestic violence.

Melissa Cogan, Wauseon, vs. Quadco Rehab Center Inc., Stryker, worker’s compensation.

Carl E. Baldwin, Delta, vs. Miller Brothers Construction, Inc., Archbold, worker’s compensation.

Michelle R. Tyson, Swanton, vs. John D. Luce II, Swanton, domestic violence.

Marriage Licenses

Brody R. Shock, 22, Archbold, route driver, and Rylee J. Ruger, 23, Archbold, nurse.

Michael D. Hallock, 31, Delta, construction project manager, and Rebecca J. Nease, 35, Delta, mother.

Noah B. Spicer, 24, Wyoming, Mich., senior geotechnical engineer, and Mackenzi N. Stump, 24, Wyoming, Mich., senior marketing analyst.

Jordan C. Bontrager, 2, Archbold, carpenter, an Sarah N. Elting, 25, Archbold, nurse.

Timothy E. Kidd, 25, Wixom, Mich., construction, and Ashley N. Soles, 21, Wixom, Mich., guest advocate.

Real Estate Transfers

Dannie D. and Caron E. Punches to Harlen H. and Luann Goertzen, trustees, 494 Summit St., Pettisville, $235,000.

Harlen H. and Luann Goertzen, trustees, to April and Augustin Gonzales, 19400 Mallard Run, Wauseon, $270,000.

Kyle C. and Tiffany A. Ford to Brandon L. and Stephanie L. Coleman, 1843 County Road 6, Delta, 1777 County Road 6, Delta, $276 001.

SNS Capital LLC to DGOH LLC, 773 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, $1,950,000.

Richard A. and Alesa K. Badenhop, trustees, to Steven L. Keil, County Road 6, Delta, $122, 961.

Chad and Robyn J. Siler to Agustin M. Delgado, 614 W. Leggett St., Wauseon, $146,100.

Martina R. Hulme to Scott Turner, 209 Dodge St., Swanton, $123,500.

Douglas and Geriane Tipton to Daniel J. and Amanda A. Carrizales, 216 Clark St., Swanton, $140,000.

Richard C. Fuller to Amanda M. Church, 201 N. Main St., Swanton, $15,098.

Gregory P. and Kim M. Walker to Adam J. and Cayla M. Swisher, 212 Degroff Ave., Archbold, $103,500.

Timothy A. and Sherry M. Wagler to Richard D. and Andrea F. Thiel, 120 Sylvanus St., Archbold, $320,000.

Amanda Church to Amanda M. Church, 201 N. Main St., Swanton, $15,098.

Amanda Church and Marilyn Krupa to Amanda Church, 201 N. Main St., Swanton, $15,098.

Ricky L. Walters to Timothy Geiger and Ashley E. Pryor, 2771 County Road M, Swanton, $325,000.

Samuel V. Witt, trustee, to Hal G. and Debra A. Williams, 2149 Redbud, Delta, $108,000.

Brandon M. and Sarah M. Wagner to Angel S. Jr. and Victoria A. Oquendo, 508 W. Barre Road, Archbold, $132,000.

Lyndsey K. and Melissa M. Harris to Jack D. Jr. and Jessica M. Warncke, 2676 County Road 13, Wauseon, $236,000.

Lee R. Grime to B&H Delta Properties LLC, 9356 County Road HJ, Delta, $90,000.