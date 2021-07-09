SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, June 24

11:30 a.m., 9482 County Road H #2, Pike Twp., Izaak Walton League, unwanted subject.

11:32 a.m., 232 Maple Ave., Pettisville, assist other unit.

3:01 p.m., 3450 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., suicidal threats.

8:22 p.m., 10487 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., unwanted subject.

20:33 p.m., 11600 County Road N, Royalton Twp., domestic violence.

8:52 p.m., 12084 County Road 28, Gorham Twp., suicidal threats.

11:34 p.m., 2626 Harrison Lake Road, Gorham Twp., Harrison Lake State Park, suspicious vehicle.

Friday, June 25

1:41 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 18, Chesterfield Twp., investigate complaint.

4:05 a.m., 5992 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., suicidal threats.

8:42 a.m., County Road C at County Road 18, Clinton Twp., wires/pole/tree down.

9:07 a.m., 2262 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., telephone harassment.

12:31 p.m., 14588 State Hwy. 108, Chesterfield Twp., civil matter.

2:10 p.m., 6633 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.

3:30 p.m., 509 Swanton St., Metamora, juveniles.

4:29 p.m., U.S. 20A at State Highway 66, German Twp., injury accident.

7:29 p.m., 4160 County Road 1-2, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

8:39 p.m., 17980 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., U.S. 20 Main Stop, larceny.

8:41 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road T, Royalton Twp., disabled vehicle.

10:37 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #81, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

Saturday, June 26

6:06 a.m., County Road 2 at County Road E, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

6:51 a.m., 2570 County Road A, Swancreek Twp., livestock on roadway.

7:25 a.m., 5110 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., intoxicated subject.

11:40 a.m., County Road L at State Highway 64, Fulton Twp., disabled vehicle.

1:40 p.m., State Highway 66 at County Road F, German Twp., injury accident.

3:53 p.m., 7053 County Road 5-2 #2, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

3:56 p.m., County Road 11 at County Road F, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

6:19 p.m., 1438 Clermont Drive, Wauseon, civil process.

7:22 p.m., 3701 County Road F, Swancreek Twp., mental issue.

7:50 p.m., 10034 State Hwy. 66, Franklin Twp., accident with property damage.

8:37 p.m., 25856 County Road G, German Twp., accident with property damage.

10:14 p.m., 3478 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., fight.

10:41 p.m., County Road K at County Road 13, Dover Twp., disabled vehicle.

Sunday, June 27

3:11 a.m., 25840 U.S. 20, Gorham Twp., Phantom Fireworks, suspicious vehicle.

9:04 a.m., 8711 County Road 12-1, Pike Twp., suicidal threats.

2:05 p.m., 16326 State Hwy. 64, Amboy Twp., motorcycle/ATV complaint.

2:59 p.m., 6561 County Road M, Fulton Twp., juveniles.

8:10 p.m., U.S. 20 at State Highway 108, Chesterfield Twp., disabled vehicle.

Monday, June 28

6:42 a.m., County Road C at County Road 21, German Twp., accident with property damage.

9:58 a.m., 7111 County Road 16, Clinton Twp., assist public.

11:16 a.m., 3701 County Road F, Swancreek Twp., miscellaneous assist.

12:30 p.m., 15200 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., unwanted subject.

3:21 p.m., 2469 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., larceny.

6:19 p.m., County Road 19 at County Road L, Franklin Twp., injury accident.

8:25 p.m., 9666 County Road 13, Pike Twp., telephone harassment.

11:51 p.m., 3402 State Hwy. 109 #40, York Twp., domestic trouble.

Tuesday, June 29

6:08 a.m., 16000 County Road MN, Chesterfield Twp., livestock on roadway.

10 a.m., 2720 County Road 21, German Twp., harassment.

10:32 a.m., 3017 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., civil process.

2:19 p.m., 8224 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Roadway Inn, investigate complaint.

3:02 p.m., 11450 County Road 11, Pike Twp., unruly juvenile.

6:43 p.m., U.S. 20 at U.S. 127, Gorham Twp., accident with property damage.

11:31 p.m., 3600 County Road T, Amboy Twp., 911 hang-up.

Wednesday, June 30

12:52 a.m., 8319 State Hwy. 108 #152. Dover Twp., check on welfare.

10:49 a.m., 10131 County Road N, Pike Twp., 911 hang-up.

11:24 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

11:35 a.m., 326 E. Main St., Metamora, harassment.

12:46 p.m., 1852 County Road U, Amboy Twp., animal call.

1:37 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, miscellaneous assist.

4:35 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road J, Pike Twp., reckless operation.

7:42 p.m., 3701 County Road F, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

10:08 p.m., County Road 1 at County Road A, Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.

Thursday, July 1

3:23 a.m., 333 W. Main St., Metamora, juveniles.