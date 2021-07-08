Sauder Village presents Summer on the Farm

Plan a visit to Sauder Village in Archbold on Saturday, July 10 for Summer on the Farm – a fun day to play old-fashioned games, watch unique demonstrations, try hands-on activities, and make special memories.

The village’s historic farmers will be “horsing around” at the barnyard area and sharing lots of great information about feeding, grooming, and harnessing horses. Children of all ages will be invited to join in some kid-friendly horse races, with a prize for every “horse” that crosses the finish line. Weather permitting, guests can also watch buckwheat planted with a horse-driven grain drill. There will be a goat-milking demonstration at 12:30 p.m. and other farm animals to meet at the Grime and Stuckey barns.

Throughout the day, families can play historic games including hoop rolling, the Game of Graces, and croquet, a favorite game of the 1920s. At the Nature Center guests can discover the many uses of flowers and make a tussie mussie to take home. There will be clothes washing and cooking activities in the historic homes, and an opportunity to grind corn at Natives and Newcomers.

At the new 1920s Main Street, guests can explore the Farmers and Merchants Bank, Schuck Jewelry Store, Stotzer Hardware, Elmira Depot, and the barbershop. The 1920s will come roaring to life as families take a peek at what’s playing on the big screen, buy sweet treats at the candy store, explore the grocery and clothing stores, visit the fire station, meet horses at the livery, and sip a chocolate malt at the soda fountain.

Throughout the Village, many talented craftsmen demonstrate their trade in places like the Spinning Shop, Pottery Shop, Tin Shop, Cooperage, Basket Shop, Weaving Shop, and Glassblowing Shop. The Walk Through Time Experience provides a chance to explore wigwams and a trading post at Natives & Newcomers and to visit historic homes, a log school, a barn, and beautiful gardens in the Pioneer Settlement Area. There will also be free rides on the Erie Express Train.

Sauder Village is located at 22611 State Route 2 in Archbold. For more details, call 800-590-9755 or visit www.saudervillage.org.