Council gives fire chief raise, offers Heising a seat

A short agenda made for a five-minute Wauseon City Council meeting on Monday that saw a bump in pay for the city’s fire chief and an offer for a Council seat.

Following an executive session, Council announced a 1.65% pay increase for Fire Chief Rick Sluder, effective immediately. Sluder will now earn $81,727.63 annually.

Following the execution session, Council members also voted to offer Sarah Heising the unexpired Council seat of Jeff Stiriz, who died unexpectedly June 12 while on a camping trip with his son. Heising is running unopposed for a Council seat on the Nov. 6 ballot.

Should she accept, Heising would immediately fill Stiriz’s Council seat until duly elected to her own in November to replace outgoing Councilor Patrick Griggs. Stiriz’s seat, which expires Dec. 31, 2023, would have to be refilled.

In a Safety and Code Committee report, Councilor Scott Stiriz said the committee met June 22 with Karen Pennington of the Fulton County Health Department and Isabella Ruiz of the department’s Youth Advisory Council. Although no action was taken, the meeting was a discussion of e-cigarettes, their availability in about 11 stores in the city, and a need to create legislation that limits them to teenagers.

In department reports from Council’s recent Committee of the Whole meeting:

• Police Chief Kevin Chittenden said the second installment of the annual Safety City event for preschoolers wrapped up last Friday with 19 graduates.

He said the fireworks event held July 2 at Dorothy B. Biddle Park went smoothly. “Traffic was good, and everybody was well-behaved, so it was a good night,” Chittenden said.

• Public Service Director Keith Torbet said a preconstruction meeting was to be held for an Ohio Department of Transportation paving project on Shoop Avenue, from Elm Street to the county line. Torbet said the goal is a completion date by the end of September.

In legislation, Council members passed the second reading of a resolution authorizing Mayor Kathy Huner to accept a recommendation by the city’s revolving loan fund committee to enter an agreement with Pam Seiler to purchase J&B Feed Co.

Wauseon City Council member Scott Stiriz recounted a Safety and Code meeting with Fulton County Health Department employees Karen Pennington and Isabella Ruiz. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/07/web1_Council-meet.jpg Wauseon City Council member Scott Stiriz recounted a Safety and Code meeting with Fulton County Health Department employees Karen Pennington and Isabella Ruiz.

By David J. Coehrs dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.