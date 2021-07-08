WESTERN DISTRICT COURT

Kyle J. Silveous, Wauseon, marked lanes, $195.

James A. Eicher, Wauseon, physical control, $468, driver’s intervention and aftercare, license suspended 180 days, no violations of law for one year.

Melissa J. Henry, Fayette, speed, $140.

Timothy R. Croninger, McClure, Ohio, petty theft, three counts, $664 plus costs, 30 days jail each case, to run concurrently, credit for 15 days served, $312.63 restitution, one year reportable probation, no violations of law for three years.

Katie Morrow, Holgate, Ohio, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, physical control, $803 plus costs, complete driver’s intervention program and any aftercare recommendations, license suspended 180 days, no violations of law for two years.

Dylan I. Schopen, Great Bend, N.Y., suspended driver’s license, approaching stationary public safety vehicle displaying emergency light, $199.

Jordan Zuidema, Wauseon, speed, $130.

Becky L. Bentley, Archbold, no driver’s license, plates from other vehicle, $387.

LVNV Funding LLC, Grand Rapids, Mich., vs. Jessica Ramos, Wauseon, $725.56.

Discover Bank, New Albany, Ohio, vs. Noah R. Stickley, Wauseon, $1,725.07.

Credit Adjustments Inc., Defiance, vs. Mishelle Hall, Fayette, $11,307.21.

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC, St. Cloud, Minn., vs.. Melissa Hohl, Wauseon, $1,059.55.

Promedica Health System Inc., Toledo, Ohio, vs. Morgan Collins, Wauseon, $1,201.38.

Quinn Wheeler, Whitehouse, Ohio, vs. Kristeen and Jack Campbell, Wauseon, $970.53.