Still time to vie for Homecoming royalty

Contestants are still being sought for the Wauseon Homecoming Queens Pageant.

Candidates must be between the ages of 16 and 21 and be a Wauseon resident. The queen will receive a scholarship of $1,000 and the first runner-up will receive a scholarship of $500.

For more information call Tanner Puhler at 419-374-0114.

Also, applications for Homecoming Prince and Princess can now be picked up at the Wauseon pool or printed from the Wauseon Homecoming Facebook page. They can then be returned to the Wauseon pool by July 15.

Entrants must be between the ages of 5 and 8 and be a Wauseon resident.

The 2021 Homecoming festival will be held July 22-24.