Civic Engagment Academy planned in Swanton

The Village of Swanton is looking to give area residents a look at the ins and outs of how local government works. Interested residents can sign up for the inaugural Civic Engagement Academy.

The program has strong support from both Village Council and village officials. It is intended as a tool to provide accurate and transparent information in an interactive format.

To encourage the interactive aspect there will be a limit on the number of participants with a cap of 15 likely. Village Administrator Rosanna Hoelzle will conduct most of the academy with some information also provided by different village divisions.

“One of the things we want to do, especially us as division heads, is to have people understand exactly what this local government does. What we can, what we can’t do,” said Hoelzle.

Applicants must be a minimum of 18 years of age and commit to seven weeks of lecture sessions on Thursday evenings from late August until early October. There is no fee to attend.

An application is available on the village website, villageofswantonohio.us, under announcements.