Owner and Director Mandy Hunter cuts the ribbon to celebrate the grand opening of The Dance Complex at 1160 N. Shoop Ave. in Wauseon. Opened March 1, and currently serving about 100 students, the facility offers classes in tap, jazz, ballet, hip-hop, lyrical, and contemporary dance for children ages 3 and up and for adults. TDC will hold an open house and class registration July 20-21 4-7 p.m., for fall sessions. For more information, call 419-583-9932. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/07/web1_Dance-place.jpg Owner and Director Mandy Hunter cuts the ribbon to celebrate the grand opening of The Dance Complex at 1160 N. Shoop Ave. in Wauseon. Opened March 1, and currently serving about 100 students, the facility offers classes in tap, jazz, ballet, hip-hop, lyrical, and contemporary dance for children ages 3 and up and for adults. TDC will hold an open house and class registration July 20-21 4-7 p.m., for fall sessions. For more information, call 419-583-9932. David J. Coehrs | AIM Media Midwest