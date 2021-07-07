Knitting club, yoga among SPL adult programs

The Swanton Public Library has planned several activities for adults this month.

Yoga

Attend July 8, 15, 22 and 29 at 10:15 a.m. for a beginners-level community yoga class. This class is for those who enjoyed the Mixed Hatha yoga classes from the years before.

Class fee is $10 per session (all process benefit the Friends of the Swanton Public Library), but no registration is required. Walk-ins are both welcome and encouraged.

Knitting club

The knitters and fiber artists are returning to the library. Knitters (or any fiber artists) of any level are invited to join Kathy Queen and other local knitters to share your newest project, ask for help, or just to sit and chat with some great company.

Join us during the day (for now) on Wednesdays July 7 and 21 from 1:30-3 p.m. This program is free to attend and no registration is necessary.

Toastbusters

Just in time for family reunions and backyard barbeques, the Toastbusters Cookbook Club will be reading (and cooking) from “Dessert Person” by former “Bon Appetit” contributor Claire Saffitz. “Dessert Person” is an in-depth guide to baking all of those confections you’ve undoubtedly been scared to bake before…but all with detailed directions and a sliding scale of difficulty.

The club meets Wednesday, July 14 from 5-6 p.m. Bring some goodies you’ve baked from the recipes in the book if you’d like! This program is free to attend, but registration is required.

Cardmaking

Local cardmaking expert Anna Geis will walk participants through new techniques for embossing and inking so you can up your crafting game. Class fee is $6 per person for three cards, all supplies are provided. Because room and supplies are limited registration is required.

This class is Thursday, July 22 at 5 p.m.

Writers group

A writers group will continue to meet in the Community Room. Upcoming dates are Thursdays July 15 and 29 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Movie discussion

On July 23 at 4 p.m., join online from the comfort of your own home for “Green Room,” which follows the misadventures of a down and out punk band as they square off against a suave villain played by none other than Sir Patrick Stewart, himself! Copies of “Green Room” will be available behind the desk. But don’t delay; copies are limited! This program is free to attend, but please register with your name and email address so we can invite you to the online discussion.

TV discussion

A discussion of the BBC’s dark and atmospheric thriller “Top of the Lake” will be July 30 at 4 p.m.

Copies of the series will be available behind the desk for anyone interested. This program is free to attend, but please register with your name and email address so we can invite you to the online discussion!

For more information or to register for programs visit www.swantonpubliclibrary.org.