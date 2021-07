Wauseon VFW #7424 plans to raffle off a new couch and sofa set on Friday, July 9.

Tickets may be purchased two for $10 at the VFW, 1133 N. Ottokee st. Winner need not be present to win.

The VFW will also sell tacos, nachos, and taco pizza July 9 from 5:30-7 p.m.