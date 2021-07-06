Twisted Nutrition opens in Swanton

Rustina Gochenour, center, cuts the ribbon Wednesday for her business, Twisted Nutrition, located in Express Plaza on Airport Highway in Swanton. Pictured at the ribbon cutting, from left, are Ashton Sayers, Jaci Sayers, Brian Gochenour, Rustina, Shawn McGary, Cheyenne McGary, Swanton Mayor Neil Toeppe. Twisted Nutrition is now open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., serving smoothies, energizing teas and more.

Rustina Gochenour, center, cuts the ribbon Wednesday for her business, Twisted Nutrition, located in Express Plaza on Airport Highway in Swanton. Pictured at the ribbon cutting, from left, are Ashton Sayers, Jaci Sayers, Brian Gochenour, Rustina, Shawn McGary, Cheyenne McGary, Swanton Mayor Neil Toeppe. Twisted Nutrition is now open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., serving smoothies, energizing teas and more. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/07/web1_TN-ribbon-cutting.jpg Rustina Gochenour, center, cuts the ribbon Wednesday for her business, Twisted Nutrition, located in Express Plaza on Airport Highway in Swanton. Pictured at the ribbon cutting, from left, are Ashton Sayers, Jaci Sayers, Brian Gochenour, Rustina, Shawn McGary, Cheyenne McGary, Swanton Mayor Neil Toeppe. Twisted Nutrition is now open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., serving smoothies, energizing teas and more. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest