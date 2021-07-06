Posted on by

Fireworks return to Fulton County


The crowd gathers for Swanton’s Fireworks Fest on Saturday as the sun begins to set.

Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

Waiting to watch the Wauseon fireworks display is, from left, Claire Ray, McKenna Snyder, and Bannon Snyder on the lap of Meachele Snyder.


David J. Coehrs | AIM Media Midwest

The Wauseon fireworks came at a fast clip, with one coming up fast underneath the other.


David J. Coehrs | AIM Media Midwest

Zach Campbell, Wauseon, left, and Carson Mahlman, Pioneer, were playing for keeps during a game of cornhole at Biddle Park in Wauseon.


David J. Coehrs | AIM Media Midwest

The sky over Swanton fills with color during the grand finale of Saturday’s show.


Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

