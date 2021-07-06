Swanton Council approves park work

Swanton Village Council last week approved drainage at Memorial Park and paying for a portion of a environmental study for a potential railroad park.

Councilman David Pilliod said the Public Service Committee recommended approving a contract for the drainage work and brought it before the full Council. The contract with Smith Paving and Excavating was approved by a vote of 5-0.

The work is estimated to cost $47,216 and will allow the village to undertake other projects in the park. The drainage project will focus on the northwest portion of Memorial Park – the area that abuts Elton Parkway, West Garfield Avenue, the creek, and playground area.

“There will be storm pipe installed, along with catch basins, to feed the storm water to the creek during rainfalls,” said Village Administrator Rosanna Hoelzle. “The hope is this drainage work will alleviate much of the flooding and prevent any further damage to trees and Memorial Park in general.”

Council also approved paying a portion of the cost for a second environmental study at the site of a proposed railroad park on Chestnut Street near Main Street.

A Phase 2 assessment was recommended by Professional Service Industries conducted the initial site assessment. They recommended the second assessment to investigate potential soil or groundwater contamination, or vapor encroachment that may be present.

The company found previous conditions at or near the site that show contamination is possible at the site.

The $5,500 cost of the Phase 2 assessment will be split between the village and Swanton Historical Society. The historical society is developing the park project, which will be located on village property.

Since it is a historical society project, officials said they would cover the full cost of a $7,950 geotechnical exploration.

Other business

• Council approved an emergency resolution to request funding for new playground equipment. Village officials will submit a request to Senator Sherrod Brown for Congressional directed spending.

• The contract for Woodside Drive improvements was awarded to Geddis Paving & Excavating. They had the lowest bid, $82,850.50. That bid was below the engineer’s estimate of $97,900.

• Council approved second readings of ordinances related to leaf collection and street lighting projects. The assessments must be approved each year.

• Tom and Cynthia Sheperak addressed Council regarding a tree they paid to have removed. They wanted to know if the village should be responsible for the cost since they have since found out it is in the village right of way.

Council requested more information on the process of removing the tree before any decision is made.

Administrator’s report

• The Corn Festival parade route will held south on Main Street, crossing the railroad tracks, and then head west on Garfield Avenue.

• Hoelzle reported that the Safe Routes to School project in Swanton is tentatively scheduled to start this week. Among the items in the project are new sidewalks near Swanton Elementary School and Swanton Middle School.

• The downtown parklet on Main Street between Sanderson Avenue and St. Clair Street is nearly complete. Concrete has been removed and topsoil and grass seed added.

Picnic tables will be added to the site.

• The next brush pick-up will be July 12.

• Hoelzle reported that Scottdel has asked to place signs on Hallett Avenue directing semi-truck traffic to Zeiter Way and away from Church Street. Village officials will place the signs in the village right of way near the intersection.

• Sewer separation project 8 and 9 is tentatively slated to take place from October 2021 to April 2022. It will be in the area of West Garfield Avenue.

Hoelzle wanted residents to know that Ohio Gas will be performing work on their utility lines in the area this summer, prior to the main project.