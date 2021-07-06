Fulton County health departments stops daily reporting

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• The Fulton County Health Department announced Monday that they would no longer be giving daily updates on COVID-19 cases in the county.

Over the last four weeks there have been fewer than 10 new cases reported per week. The current case rate in the county is 2.4 per 100,000 residents.

Information is still available on the state’s COVID dashboard at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

If cases increase to over 10 per week in Fulton County, daily data reporting by the local health department will resume.

• There were 4 active COVID-19 cases in Fulton County, according to health department’s most recent update on Friday. That’s an increase of 1 from the previous Friday.

Fulton County’s cases increased by 3 in the last week, to 4,327 as of Monday, according to the Fulton County Health Department. The total number of hospitalizations remained 248 and deaths at 75.

In Lucas County, there have been 43,489 total cases, according to the health department. There was one new death in the last week, with the total staying at 856.

• According to the Ohio Department of Health, 17,570 Fulton County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That accounts for 41.71% of the total population, with 38.98% having completed the vaccine.

In the county, more than 80% of those aged 70 and older have received the vaccine. The percent decrease along with age, with 28.72% of those in the 20-29 age group vaccinated.

In Lucas County, 47.10% have received at least one dose, with 52.14% in Wood County, 45.11% in Henry County, 36.71% in Williams County, and 40.73% in Defiance County.

Overall, 47.53% of Ohioans have started the vaccine.

• A vaccine clinic will be held at the Fulton County Health Department on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Johnson and Johnson and Pfizer vaccines will be offered. Walk-ins are welcome.

Share your information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/07/web1_CoronaVirusLogo.jpg

Will resume if cases increase