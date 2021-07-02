SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, June 17
8 a.m., 12956 County Road J, Pike Twp., suspicious activity.
10:08 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 11, York Twp., suspicious vehicle.
12:15 p.m., 14865 County Road 23, Gorham Twp., suspicious activity.
6:01 p.m., 2148 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., Dollar General, check on welfare.
8:35 p.m., 11061 State Hwy. 66, Franklin Twp., fireworks complaint.
8:46 p.m., 13295 County Road 16, Chesterfield Twp., accident with property damage.
10:08 p.m., 11555 County Road D, York Twp., accident with property damage.
11:13 p.m., 5384 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., harassment.
Friday, June 18
9:31 a.m., Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing at County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., road blocked.
12:34 p.m., 4188 County Road L, Fulton Twp., Ai Christian Union Church, unruly juvenile.
12:37 p.m., 348 W. Main St., Metamora, suspicious person.
1:37 p.m., W. Main Street at Limits, Fayette, accident with property damage.
3:07 p.m., 8586 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., assist other unit.
3:16 p.m., 9610 County Road 14, Dover Twp., Jensen Bridge and Supply Co., suspicious vehicle.
3:56 p.m., County Road D and County Road 24, German Twp., accident with property damage.
4:30 p.m., 8591 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Fulton County Fairgrounds, check on welfare.
5:44 p.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 19, German Twp., accident with property damage.
Saturday, June 19
1:29 a.m., 10487 County Road 4 #17, Fulton Twp., unruly juveniles.
5:06 a.m., 152000 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., person with a gun.
11:29 a.m., 2483 County Road L, Fulton Twp., stolen vehicle.
2:36 a.m., 15961 U.S. 20, Wauseon, Chesterfield School, disabled vehicle.
4:27 p.m., 8591 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Fulton County Fairgrounds, intoxicated subject.
5:37 p.m., Michigan State Line at U.S. 127, Gorham Twp., check on welfare.
5:44 p.m., 7856 State Hwy., Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.
7:25 p.m., 13738 County Road K, Dover Twp., harassment.
7:43 p.m., 25850 County Road F, German Twp., mental issue.
8:26 p.m., 320 E. Main St., Metamora, motorcycle/ATV complaint.
10:13 p.m., 105 W. Morenci St., Lyons, Main Stop, suspicious vehicle.
10:31 p.m., County Road 18 at County Road L, Dover Twp., wires/pole/tree down.
11:45 p.m., 5720 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., suspicious activity.
Sunday, June 20
12:34 a.m., 115 Paigelynn, Swanton, investigate complaint.
1:31 a.m., 115 Paigelynn, Swanton, K-9 Unit.
1:46 a.m., 5000 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., suspicious person.
8:12 a.m., County Road M at County Road 17, Chesterfield Twp., road blocked.
10:39 a.m., 12191 County Road 5, Fulton Twp., civil matter.
11:46 a.m., 1650 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., explosive device.
1:03 p.m., County Road B at County Road 24, German Twp., animal call.
2:26 p.m., 15450 County Road 16-3, Chesterfield Twp., livestock on roadway.
8:20 p.m., 850 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, Warrior Wings, suspicious activity.
8:39 p.m., 6421 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., Garage Bar and Grill, suspicious activity.
8:53 p.m., 19891 County Road HJ, Franklin Twp., wires/pole/tree down.
9:02 p.m., County Road 19 at County Road HJ, Franklin Twp., wires/pole/tree down.
10:08 p.m., 14430 County Road B, Clinton Twp., wires/pole/tree down.
11:51 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 4-3, Amboy Twp. injury accident.
Monday, June 21
12:07 a.m., 25051 U.S. 20A, German Twp., Kinsman Propane, accident with property damage.
12:46 a.m., 25850 County Road F, German Twp., mental issue.
1:18 a.m., 3545 County Road 10, York Twp., wires/pole/tree down.
2:36 a.m., 25850 County Road F, German Twp., mental issue.
4:02 a.m., County Road 16-3 at County Road T, Chesterfield Twp., road blocked.
4:14 a.m., County Road K at County Road 10-2, Pike Twp., road blocked.
4:34 a.m., County Road 13 at Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing, York Twp., road blocked.
4:48 a.m., County Road K at County Road 11, Pike Twp., road blocked.
4:50 a.m., County Road 7-2 at County Road H, Pike Twp., wires/pole/tree down.
4:56 a.m., County Road K at County Road 10, Pike Twp., wires/pole/tree down.
5:43 a.m., County Road 9 at County Road B, York Twp., wires/pole/tree down.
5:43 a.m., 16893 County Road E, German Twp., injury accident.
7:08 a.m., 2749 County Road 10 at County Road B, York Twp., wires/pole/tree down.
7:27 a.m., 25850 County Road F, German Twp., mental issue.
9:50 a.m., 25850 County Road F, German Twp., mental issue.
10:12 a.m., 3402 State Hwy. 109 #40, York Twp., larceny.
2:10 p.m., State Highway 109 at State Highway 120, Royalton Twp., investigate complaint.
9:51 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road AC, Clinton Twp., injury accident.
10:40 p.m., 9981 County Road F, York Twp., Swan Creek Church of Brethren, suspicious vehicle.
11:45 p.m., 5849 County Road 21, German Twp., 911 hang-up.
Tuesday, June 22
12:48 a.m., 17980 U.S. 20, U.S. 20 Main Stop, check on welfare.
1:53 a.m., 8484 County Road 7-2, Pike Twp., unruly juvenile.
4 a.m., 20000 County Road H, Franklin Twp., road blocked.
9:37 a.m., 11429 County Road J, Pike Twp., assist other unit.
11:20 a.m., 3069 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.
2:15 p.m., 17128 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.
3:12 p.m., County Road J at State Highway 108, Dover Twp., accident with property damage.
4:13 p.m., 6303 County Road 10, York Twp., Worthington Industries, harassment.
6:23 p.m., 7840 County Road J, Pike Twp., suspicious vehicle.
6:53 p.m., County Road L at County Road 21-2, Franklin Twp., disabled vehicle.
8:30 p.m., S. Madison Street to city limits, Delta, motorcycle/ATV complaint.
9:05 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road J, Dover Twp., motorcycle/ATV complaint.
9:18 p.m., 3050 County Road J, Fulton Twp., 911 hang-up.
Wednesday, June 23
4:04 a.m., 15370 County Road K, Dover Twp., Dennis Potato Farm, suspicious vehicle.
4:49 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 26-2, Franklin Twp., disabled vehicle.
5:02 a.m., 332 Main St. #2, Pettisville, 911 hang-up.
12:50 p.m., 10300 County Road M, Pike Twp., assist other unit.
1:41 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #137, Fulton Twp., suspicious activity.
2:01 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #136, Fulton Twp., neighbor trouble.
7:06 p.m., 14400 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., Tractor Supply Co., injury accident.
Thursday, June 24
12:48 a.m., County Road ST at County Road 15-1, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious vehicle.
1:31 a.m., County Road T at State Highway 108, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious vehicle.