Alzheimer’s Association to hold virtual educational programs

Throughout July, the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will be presenting a variety of virtual educational programs to help the community and families impacted by the disease.

These presentations cover a variety of topics and occur at different times during the day and early evening via videoconferencing to allow individuals to participate in the convenience of their homes. They will discuss topics such as what Alzheimer’s disease is, warning signs to look for, surviving difficult behaviors, and how to have those difficult conversations.

The programs are helpful for anyone experiencing signs of memory loss, their family members who may be concerned, and community members looking for more education.

All programs are free and open to the public. Registration is required. To register for the program, call 800-272-3900.

Dementia Conversations Thursday 4 p.m.

Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia July 7 11 a.m.

Effective Communication Strategies July 7 6 p.m.

Understanding/Responding to Dementia Behavior July 8 2 p.m.

10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s July 8 6:30 p.m.

10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s July 12 5 p.m.

10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s July 14 11 a.m.

Dementia Conversations July 14 3 p.m.

Healthy Living for Brain and Body July 15 2 p.m.

Effective Communication Strategies July 19 6:30 p.m.

Understanding/Responding to Dementia Behavior July 20 5 p.m.

10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s July 21 6 p.m.

Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia July 22 5 p.m.

Effective Communication Strategies July 26 6 p.m.

10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s July 28 11 a.m.

Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia July 28 3 p.m.