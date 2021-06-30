WESTERN DISTRICT COURT

Tess A. Trucks, Wauseon, failure to control, $195.

Spencer D. Martinez, Wauseon, speed, $193.

Timothy R. Croninger, McClure, Ohio, petty theft (3), $664 plus costs, 90 days jail with 15 days credit; no violations of law for one year; $312.63 restitution; one year reportable probation.

Nicholas C. Still, Bryan, theft, $208 plus costs, no violations of law for one year, $100 restitution.

Nathaniel L. Keim, Archbold, speed, plates of former owner, $246.

Promedica Toledo Hospital, Toledo, vs. Kayla Hernandez, Wauseon, $6,107.64.

The General Insurance, Bloomington, Ill., vs. Alexandrea Martinez, Wauseon, $5.586.35.